Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

