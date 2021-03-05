Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.86

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 4829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $328,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $1,971,256. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,812,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

