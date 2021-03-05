Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 445,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,891. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 million, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

