Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Sells $536,902.00 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34.

CMC stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.