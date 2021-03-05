Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Given New $9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

