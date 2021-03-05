Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $247.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

