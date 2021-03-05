Colliers Securities Comments on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LINC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

