Colliers International Group’s (CIGI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 796.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,072,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 3,617,948 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,429,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,413,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 122,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.