Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Position Decreased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.