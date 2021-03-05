Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. 364,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,094. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

