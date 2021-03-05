Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $41.86. 1,688,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 608,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley increased their target price on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,791,000 after purchasing an additional 139,522 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Cohu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Cohu by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

