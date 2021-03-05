Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

