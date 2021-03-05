Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill Sells 1,200 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,770 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 66,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

