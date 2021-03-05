Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Codexis has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 199.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

