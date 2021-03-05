CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.20

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 72357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

