CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

CLPHY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,430. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.553 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

