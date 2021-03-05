Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.06 and last traded at $70.83. Approximately 3,529,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,508,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.56 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $3,819,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 759,322 shares of company stock valued at $61,459,082. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

