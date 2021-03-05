Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 28th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday.

CBGPF remained flat at $$14.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

