Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLKA stock remained flat at $$0.75 on Friday. 54,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,156. Clikia has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98.

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

