Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE CLW traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 3,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

