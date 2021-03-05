Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 71,410 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of WEC Energy Group worth $191,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

NYSE WEC opened at $82.28 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.