Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 422,567 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 5.21% of Nutanix worth $334,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

