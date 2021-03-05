Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 197,852 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,905,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,852 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AMC Networks worth $175,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

AMC Networks stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

