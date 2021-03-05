Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 15,822,012 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,990,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,822,012 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $218,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 313.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

