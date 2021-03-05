Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $398.54 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $398,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of APO stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 122,300 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $6,133,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

