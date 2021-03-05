Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $90.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

