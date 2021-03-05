Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.26. 4,744,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 9,668,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Specifically, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 115,207 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

