Citigroup Upgrades M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) to Buy

M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of M3 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS MTHRF opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. M3 has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

