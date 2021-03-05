Citigroup Lowers Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of XNYIF opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Xinyi Solar has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
