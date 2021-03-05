Citigroup Lowers Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of XNYIF opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Xinyi Solar has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

