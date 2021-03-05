Citigroup Lowers Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Sig Combibloc Group has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

