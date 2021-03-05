Citigroup Lowers Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Orica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OCLDY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

