Citigroup Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $151.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.75. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,350,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

