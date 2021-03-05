Citigroup Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $385.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.92.

LAD stock opened at $357.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.16. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,054 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,532 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

