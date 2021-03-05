Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciner Resources stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Ciner Resources worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $263.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

