Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy traded as high as $67.41 and last traded at $67.19. Approximately 1,624,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,371,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

