Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XEC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of XEC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.87. 12,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,560. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $65.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,617,870. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $6,374,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

