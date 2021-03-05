Cigna (NYSE:CI) Sets New 12-Month High at $232.05

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $232.05 and last traded at $232.05, with a volume of 83021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 599,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

