CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

NYSE SCI opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.