CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 47,152 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 266.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RPC by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RES. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

RES stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

