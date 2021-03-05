CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $214,000 in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

