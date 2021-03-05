CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $207,000 in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

