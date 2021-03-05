CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $166,000 in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,692 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

