CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788,449 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 182,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

CENX opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

