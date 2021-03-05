CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 47,152 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 266.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RPC by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

RES stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

