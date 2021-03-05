CIBC Raises Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$8.25

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.46. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.63.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,250. Insiders sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock worth $760,550 in the last ninety days.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

