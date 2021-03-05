CIBC Increases CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$42.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at C$37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$38.96. The company has a market cap of C$10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.69.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.