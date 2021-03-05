CIBC Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to $4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.93.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.28 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

