CIBC Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$35.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE CFP opened at C$25.59 on Monday. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.14.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

