Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.67.

CHDN opened at $226.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.49. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $246.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

