Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $172.07

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $172.07 and last traded at $172.07, with a volume of 97546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Get Chubb alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.